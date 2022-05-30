India

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Who are Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar?

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 30, 2022, 02:45 pm 3 min read

Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's murder seems to be due to an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial groups, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra. "The Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder citing it be the retaliation to the killing of Vicky Middukhera," he said. He was killed in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday.

Brought dead Moose Wala was followed and intercepted

Moose Wala left his house around 4:30 pm on Sunday along with two others in his Mahindra Thar vehicle. The police said the singer was being followed by a white car and intercepted from the front by two cars at Jawaharke village. Moose Wala was fired at from the front and all three sustained bullet injuries. He was brought dead to the hospital.

Making of a gangster Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi, once a student leader of Chandigarh's DAV College, formed a gang comprising sportspersons, local students, and children of cops. He hails from Abohar in the Ferozepur district. He became one of the most infamous gangsters in the region over the past few years and spread his network in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Bishnoi is currently lodged in an Ajmer jail.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi

While Bishnoi is lodged in jail, his key aide Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri reportedly controls the gang's operations in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. The gang undertakes contract killings under Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar's directions. They have been trying to enter the Delhi crime circuit for a while now. Notably, Brar has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder.

Alleged involvement Moose Wala part of a gang war

Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, claimed that he and Bishnoi had planned Moose Wwala's assassination because of the singer's alleged involvement in the murder of SAD leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar. The Bambiha gang—allegedly run by Lucky Patial—had claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder. There is a gang war ongoing between Bishnoi and Patial (lodged in a jail in Armenia).

Congress Moose Wala had contested Punjab Assembly polls

Notably, Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday. The police had said that security was withdrawn temporarily because of an emergent law-and-order situation. Moose Wala, who had contested the Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa, was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party's Vijay Singla.