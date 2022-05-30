India

Moose Wala's father seeks CBI, NIA probe into singer's killing

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 30, 2022, 12:44 pm 1 min read

Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on Sunday near Mansa.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered an investigation into the decision to tone down singer Sidhu Moose Wala's security cover. This came after the deceased singer's father, Balkaur Singh, wrote to Mann demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency into his son's murder on Sunday. Singh also sought a probe by a sitting high court judge.

Followed and intercepted What happened on Sunday?

Moose Wala reportedly left his house at 4:30 pm on Sunday along with two others in his Mahindra Thar vehicle. The police said the singer was being followed by a white car and intercepted from the front by two cars at Jawaharke village. Moose Wala was fired at from the front and all three sustained bullet injuries. He was brought dead to the hospital.