COVID-19: India logs 2,706 fresh cases, 25 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 30, 2022, 11:39 am 2 min read

India' COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Monday reported over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of around 120 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 17,698, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,706 fresh cases and 25 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, both the active caseload and positivity rates recorded an increase on Monday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,070 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,55,749 COVID-19 cases until Monday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,611. With 2,070 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,13,440. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.97% and 0.58%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 550 new cases and 324 more recoveries on Sunday. While Karnataka saw 241 new cases and 98 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 77 fresh infections and 41 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 357 new cases and 374 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 815 new cases and 576 recoveries on Sunday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 193 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Monday morning, India administered over 193.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 88.76 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.11 crore people have received at least one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 72,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:00 am, including over 44,000 second doses and nearly 9,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data 3.33 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.33 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, over 10,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 11,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:00 am.