Sonu Sood to be face of Delhi government's mentorship program

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 12:19 pm

Sonu Sood to lead Delhi's 'Desh Ke Mentor' program

Sonu Sood will now be the envoy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government's mentorship program for children, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. News about the actor meeting Kejriwal had come in yesterday, and today morning, he was appointed as the face of this scheme. "There's nothing political," emphasized Sood, while adding that he feels "blessed that I can reach lakhs of students."

Details

Thankful to Sonu Sood for taking out time, says Kejriwal

"We are thankful to Sonu Sood for taking out time from his busy schedule. He is an inspiration. Thousands reach out to him for help," said Kejriwal. "This is a sort of miracle that he has been doing what so many governments haven't been able to do. We had a chat about his work and shared the work of the Delhi government with him."

About

Atishi posted video detailing about the program

Atishi, AAP MLA from Delhi and an educator, took to Twitter to thank Sood, saying, "Cannot think of anyone better to be the face of this program!" She added that the program named Desh Ke Mentor is "India's largest mentoring program." The member of the party's Political Affairs Committee also posted a short video urging people to join the initiative and make it successful.

Twitter Post

Watch Atishi's video about 'Desh Ke Mentor'

Why do we want the youth of this country to come forward and become #DeshKeMentor? Do listen… pic.twitter.com/f7yXAD830w — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) August 27, 2021

Actor's opinion

Sood, on his part, tells why he agreed to this

On his part, Sood said, "When the lockdown started, we connected with many people, then we realized that education is a big issue. But children do not know what to do next." "There is no one to tell in the family. You will give education to the children, but there should also be someone who gives them the right direction," he pointed out.

Quote

'Joining politics is not necessary for any good work'

Ever since Sood started helping out thousands of people during the COVID-19 crisis, there was a buzz of him joining politics. Even recently his name was apparently being considered by the Mumbai Congress for BMC's Mayoral post. But Sood wants to stay away, as he says, "People always say that you're doing good work, join politics. But it's not necessary for any good work."