Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Police detains 6 people

Written by Abhishek Hari May 30, 2022, 06:09 pm 3 min read

Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's murder seems to be due to an inter-gang rivalry, the police said.

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the Punjab Police withdrew his security. In the latest update, the police have detained six people in connection to the killing. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell is also reportedly questioning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides—Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana.

Quote Statement following the detention of 6 persons

The Punjab Police on Monday, following a joint operation with Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Special Task Force, detained six people in connection with Moose Wala's murder, said reports. The suspects were detained from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in Uttarakhand.

Police Murder might have taken place due to inter-gang rivalry: Police

Earlier, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra said Moose Wala's murder seems to be a result of an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial groups. "The Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, citing it as a retaliation for the killing of Vicky Middukhera," Bhawra said.

Context Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi, once a student leader at Chandigarh's DAV College, formed a gang comprising sportspersons, local students, and children of cops. He hails from Abohar in the Ferozepur district. He became one of the most infamous gangsters in the region over the past few years and spread his network in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Ajmer jail.

Fact Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi

While Bishnoi is lodged in jail, his key aide Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri reportedly controls the gang's operations in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. The gang reportedly undertakes contract killings under Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar's directions. They have been trying to enter the Delhi crime circuit for a while now. Notably, Brar has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder.

Background Moose Wala part of a gang war?

Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, claimed that he and Bishnoi had planned Moose Wala's assassination because of the singer's alleged involvement in the murder of SAD leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar. The Bambiha gang—allegedly run by Lucky Patial—had claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder. There is a gang war ongoing between Bishnoi and Patial (lodged in a jail in Armenia).

CM Punjab CM agrees to family's demand for NIA probe

Earlier, in a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA). He also requested the case be probed by a sitting HC judge and officials who made the orders about Moose Wala's security withdrawal public be held accountable. Mann reportedly agreed to all of Singh's demands.

Twitter Post Tweet by Punjab's Chief Minister Office (CMO) over the issue

CM @BhagwantMann announces to set up Judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala. CM says perpetrators of the heinous crime will be behind the bars soon. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) May 30, 2022

Police statement I never called him a gangster: DGP

Meanwhile, DGP Bhawra has responded to the singer's family's objections to the police linking his death to gang violence. "I condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. I never called him a gangster. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang...claimed responsibility for his murder. The culprits will be arrested soon and justice will be delivered," he stated. The killers reportedly shot Sidhu 30 times.