Shruti Sharma tops UPSC CSE 2021, top four candidates women

Written by Abhishek Hari Edited by Ramya Patelkhana May 30, 2022

Shruti Sharma bagged AIR 1 in 2021 UPSC Civil Services Examination; all four top slots have gone to women this time.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the results of the 2021 Civil Services Examination (CSE). Shruti Sharma—a graduate of Delhi's St. Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University—bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1. Notably, female candidates secured the top four ranks this time. Sharma had prepared for the coveted Civil Services Examination at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy in Delhi.

Context Why does this story matter?

The UPSC holds a preliminary exam, main exam, and interview as part of the CSE to appoint officers for All India Services and central civil services, including administrative, police, and foreign services.

The preliminary exam for the 2021 CSE was held in October 2021, and the main exam in January 2022.

The interviews of qualified candidates took place from April 5-May 26, 2022.

UPSC toppers Top four UPSC ranks went to women this time

While Sharma secured AIR 1 in the 2021 UPSC CSE, she was followed by Ankita Agarwal who bagged the second rank. The third and fourth positions were also secured by women candidates Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma, respectively. The complete list of candidates who cleared the Civil Services Examination is now available on the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

This time, a total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among other branches of the central government. The candidates were chosen based on their respective exam performances in all the three CSE rounds—the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview/personality test round.

Result How can you check your result?

Candidates who wish to check their 2021 CSE results must visit the official UPSC website. After clicking on the "UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021" link on the homepage, a PDF with the results will open. Candidates are advised to save the PDF file and keep a hard copy for future reference. The mark sheets of all candidates will be available within 15 days.

Out of the total 685 candidates selected through the 2021 CSE, 244 belonged to the General category while 203 were from the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Besides them, 105 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 60 Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants, and 73 candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category were also selected.