Two arrested, including civil defense volunteer, for chain snatching

A 22-year-old civil defense volunteer was arrested for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a woman in south Delhi's Neb Sarai

A 22-year-old civil defense volunteer was arrested for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a woman in south Delhi's Neb Sarai, police said on Tuesday. The accused Mukul Verma had been working as a civil defense volunteer for the last seven months in Sangam Vihar. A goldsmith, Rakesh Verma (42), to whom the accused had sold the snatched gold chain has also been held.

The incident took place on September 17

According to police, the incident took place on September 17. The bike-borne accused snatched the gold chain of the woman who was walking on the road at around 2:30 pm on that day. The woman, however, gave her written complaint to the police on Monday.

Victim recollected last few digits of number plate: Officer

A senior police officer said that the victim could not note down the complete registration number of the offending vehicle at the time of the incident. "Nonetheless, she managed to recollect the last few digits of it," the officer added. According to The Indian Express, the woman registered the complaint in the Neb Sarai Police Station.

Ownership details of bike were procured from transport authority: DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that based on the information given by the woman, the CCTV footage where the incident took place was scanned. "After the police was able to identify the bike, the ownership details of the bike were procured from the transport authority, which revealed that the bike was registered in Mukul Verma's name," he added.

Several places in Delhi, Ghaziabad were searched during investigation: DCP

Thakur further said, "During the investigation, raids were conducted in several places in Delhi and Ghaziabad, and the accused was arrested on Monday." "During questioning, Mukesh disclosed that he had sold the chain to Rakesh based in Sangam Vihar. When Rakesh was interrogated, he told the police that he had melted the snatched gold chain," Thakur added.

He is also involved in three other snatching cases

Police has taken the melted gold metal into custody and seized the bike used in the commission of the offense. Notably, the investigation also revealed that Mukesh had been involved in three snatching cases of 2018 and one robbery case of the same year.