Moose Wala murder: Police seeks production warrant against gangster Bishnoi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 01, 2022, 10:51 pm 3 min read

Police zeroed in on Bishnoi gang allegedly after interrogating some of the suspects.

The special investigation team (SIT) of Mansa police probing the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has started the process to bring the prime suspect gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on a production warrant to Punjab. Police said the warrant has been prepared based on many leads generated in the last three days.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala's killing has brought gang war in Punjab to the fore.

Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinder Singh, claimed that he and Bishnoi had planned his assassination because of the singer's alleged involvement in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader leader Vicky Middukhera and Brar's cousin Gurlal Brar.

The Bambiha gang—allegedly run by Lucky Patial—had claimed responsibility for Middukhera's murder.

Official What did the Police say?

According to Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gaurav Toora the police had got several leads, based on which two gangsters had been brought on production warrants and one arrested. He said that police were sure that an organized gang was involved in the killing of Moose Wala. "We are interrogating them to get better leads and find the actual perpetrators," he said.

Interrogation SIT trying to generate more leads

As per officials, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is interrogating the accused which pointed toward the Bishnoi gang. The process to bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi to Punjab will be initiated through the local court after his remand given to the Delhi police ends. Meanwhile, the SIT is trying to identify the assailants who carried out the attack to generate more leads.

Details Important developments in the case

The Delhi Police special cell secured five-day custody of incarcerated mobster Bishnoi, who was lodged at Tihar jail in connection with an old case, on Tuesday. Manpreet Singh, alias Bhau, of Mansa district's Dhapai village, was arrested on Tuesday. He is suspected of providing logistical support to the killers, including organizing two vehicles used in the murder of Moose Wala.

Information Prime suspects in Punjab police net

Officials told the Hindustan Times that Bhau is suspected of providing the killers with the Bolero and Toyota Corolla cars. He was arrested in Dehradun on Monday afternoon in a joint operation by Punjab and Uttarakhand police. Following a few good leads, Mansa police arrested two more gangsters, Manpreet Singh Manna and Siraj Sandhu, from the Ferozepur Central Jail and Bathinda Central Jail.

Gang-war What details are emerging about the gang war?

Last year, Manna, a distant relative of Bhau, reportedly assassinated another gangster, Kulveer Singh Naruana, and his accomplice Chamkaur Singh. Sandhu, a member of the Bishnoi gang, is suspected of assassinating a Hindu leader in Amritsar. Manna is believed to have contact with Bishnoi from inside Ferozepur Jail. Following Moose Wala's murders, the gang accepted responsibility and justified it as retaliation.