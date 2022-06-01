India

Moose Wala murder: Revenge in two days, Facebook post declares

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 01, 2022

Moose Wala, who had contested the Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa, was reportedly facing death threats.

The assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala took a new turn on Wednesday when a post on Facebook threatened vengeance. An account allegedly associated with gangster Neeraj Bawana threatened a retaliatory strike days after the Punjabi musician was killed. "Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days," reads the post published by a user named after Bawana.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn on Saturday.

The police had said that security was withdrawn because of an emergent law-and-order situation.

His killing has brought gang war in Punjab to the fore.

Post New names emerge in the Moose Wala murder case

The post tags Bawana, who is presently in Tihar Jail, his associate, and another jailed gangster, Davinder Bambiha. Although it is unclear who wrote the post, it has been linked to Bawana, whose network spans numerous states. This is the second such post in the last two days. Previously, a similar post was linked to Bhuppi Rana, another member of the Bawana gang.

Target Facebook post targets Lawrence Bishnoi gang

While describing Moose Wala's murder as "heartbreaking," the post criticized gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice Goldy Brar, who are primary suspects in the murder. Notably, an unverified account called 'Lawrence Bishnoi Grp' claimed responsibility for the singer's murder. It claimed that it was revenge for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh, for which the Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility.

Details Similar post appeared on Facebook two days ago

According to the Bhuppi Rana post, the Bishnoi gang falsely implicated Moose Wala for the killings of Middukhera and Punjab student leader Gurlal Bara. "Sidhu Moose Wala played no role in these murders. We are making it clear, that every person who has helped in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder will be accounted for. His death will be avenged very soon," the post said.

Response Bishnoi's lawyer denies involvement in conspiracy

Meanwhile, Bishnoi's security has been beefed up inside the Tihar Jail. Previously, he went to court to prevent the Punjab Police from taking him with them. As per his lawyer, he was apprehensive that he might be killed in an "encounter." His lawyer also denied his involvement, asking, "How can such a huge murder conspiracy be planned from jail?"

Gangster Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi, once a student leader of Chandigarh's DAV College, formed a gang comprising sportspersons, local students, and children of cops. He hails from Abohar in the Ferozepur district. He became one of the most infamous gangsters in the region over the past few years and spread his network in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Bishnoi was previously lodged in Ajmer Jail.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi

While Bishnoi is lodged in jail, his key aide Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri reportedly controls the gang's operations in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. The gang undertakes contract killings on Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar's directions. They have been trying to enter the Delhi crime circuit for a while now. Notably, Brar has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder.