Top 5 wedding destinations near Delhi

Written by Sneha Das Apr 22, 2022, 02:22 pm 2 min read

These destination wedding venues near Delhi are royal, elegant and extremely luxurious.

Delhiites like all their things grand, and the same goes for their weddings. If you are in Delhi and getting married soon, how about moving out of the crowded city for your big day? You can enjoy all the ceremonies in one place and be with your family and friends. Check out these wedding destinations near Delhi.

#1 Karnal

The city of Karnal houses some royal venues for weddings. There are some nice hotels and banquets here that you can pick from. One of the most popular wedding venues here is Noor Mahal which is a beautiful luxury palace hotel. It is grand and truly regal. There are several farmhouses here as well which would be perfect for getting married.

#2 Chandigarh

Chandigarh makes for the perfect getaway for Delhiites for vacation and weddings. It is a beautiful city, not as crowded, and offers your several venue options. There are several five-star properties here that are known to host weddings. You can also move a little out of the city and get married at The Fort Ramgarh, which is a heritage hotel.

#3 Neemrana

Inspired by the stunning Udaipur wedding scene showcased in the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Neemrana in Alwar, Rajasthan is the perfect place for those looking to get hitched at a royal location not too far from the city. The Neemrana Fort Palace is especially popular. There are several more heritage properties here, you can choose one as per your budget.

#4 Jaipur

Another location for a grand wedding, Jaipur also offers some exceptionally beautiful venues. There are some five-star hotels here that promise you a royal wedding. Most venues here are built in Rajwada style. The Alila Fort, located in the Bishangarh village, is another option for those looking for a regal experience. The property reflects the authentic vibe of Shahpura royalty.

#5 Jim Corbett

Jim Corbett has some beautiful, green, and extremely spacious resorts that are popular among Delhiites for weddings. You can have the pheras next to the Kosi river and then have a nice photoshoot. Your wedding here will be like a vacation for you as well as for your guests. There are rustic resorts here with cottages as well as ones with luxurious rooms.