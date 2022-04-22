India

Delhi: Masks mandatory in public places, private cars exempted

Those found violating the mandatory mask in public places rule amid rising COVID-19 cases will be fined ₹ 500.

Amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday issued an official order mandating people to wear masks in public places. Violators will be fined Rs. 500, it said. Those traveling in private cars, however, aren't required to wear masks. Delhi relaxed the mask mandate recently, but authorities have reimposed it following a surge in daily cases.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since removing the mask mandate on March 31.

The Centre had on Tuesday written to five states—including Delhi—with a higher positivity rate that are contributing to India's COVID-19 caseload.

The decision to make masks mandatory again was taken at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Wednesday and the official order was issued on Friday.

Guidelines New COVID-19 guidelines for schools

The Delhi government also released fresh COVID-19 guidelines for schools on Friday, stating that staff and students shouldn't be permitted to enter schools without thermal scanning. "Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch [and] stationery items," the guidelines stated. The government is paying special attention to schools since several children in Delhi and NCR areas have recently contracted COVID-19, said reports.

Schools, gatherings Schools won't be shut in Delhi for now

As cases among children are on the rise, it was earlier speculated physical classes in Delhi schools could be suspended. But on Wednesday, DDMA officials clarified schools won't be shut. Instead, they said they'll formulate special norms in consultation with experts, which were officially issued on Friday. Moreover, they had said social gatherings won't be banned but they will monitor all kinds of congregations.

Booster doses Delhi offers free boosters for 18-59 age group

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday announced that the COVID-19 precautionary doses or booster shots will be provided for free to eligible beneficiaries aged 18-59 years. These doses will be offered by the Delhi administration at government vaccination centers. To note, the Centre had launched the precautionary doses for the 18-59 age group only at private vaccination centers on April 10.

India Current COVID-19 situation in India

India on Friday reported 2,451 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since March 18. The country's active caseload also rose to 14,241, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, 54 COVID-19-related fatalities were reported nationwide. Delhi remained the top contributor of COVID-19 cases in the country, with 965 new cases and 635 discharges reported on Friday.