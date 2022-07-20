Lifestyle

5 most iconic libraries in India you must visit

Written by Sneha Das Jul 20, 2022, 06:52 pm 2 min read

These historic and iconic libraries are a must-visit if you are an avid book reader. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

If you are a bookworm and looking for a quiet and peaceful spot to read some of your favorite books, what's better than a library? There are several iconic and majestic libraries in the country that will not only leave you awestruck with their wide collection of books but also with their intriguing architecture. Check out these five iconic libraries in India.

2.2 million books The National Library of India in Kolkata

Established in 1836, the National Library of India is located in Kolkata and is one of the largest libraries in the country by volume. Spread across an area of 30 acres, the library served as the official residence of the Lt. Governor of Bengal before India became independent. The massive library houses over 2.2 million books along with periodicals, manuscripts, and over 86,000 maps.

18 lakh books Delhi Public Library in New Delhi

Known as one of the busiest public libraries in South Asia, the Delhi Public Library was started as a UNESCO project by the Indian Government in 1951. The library houses a collection of about 1.8 million books in different languages. With 36 branches under its wing, the library also houses newspaper archives, periodicals, a collection of vintage photographs, and DVD collections on important issues.

0.5 million books State Central Library in Hyderabad

Built in the year 1891 by Nawab Imad-ul-Mulk, the State Central Library is situated in Hyderabad, Telangana. Spread across an area of 72,247 square yards, the library was granted heritage status in 1998. The library houses over 0.5 million books out of which 36,000 rare books have been digitized. The library also houses a rare collection of Arabian, Urdu, and Persian manuscripts and magazines.

RFID technology Krishnadas Shama State Central Library in Goa

One of the oldest public libraries in India, the Krishnadas Shama Central Library was established in 1832 by Viceroy Dom Manuel de Portugal e Castro. It was granted National Library status in 1897. The library has over 40,000 volumes of pre-liberation collection and over 1.8 lakh books in different languages. The library is digitized and is supposedly the only one to use RFID technology.

Sanskrit manuscripts Saraswathi Mahal Library in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Located within the campus of the Thanjavur Palace in Tamil Nadu, the Saraswathi Mahal Library is believed to come into existence during the rule of the Nayak Kings of Thanjavur between 1535-1675 AD. The library houses around 60,000 manuscripts, of which 39,300 are in Sanskrit. It also has other palm-leaf manuscripts in different Indian languages which are preserved in the form of microfilms.