5 low-carb vegetables you must include in a keto diet

Jul 20, 2022

These keto-friendly vegetables are healthy, high in fiber and low in carbs.

The ketogenic diet is a low-carb diet that typically limits your carb intake to 20-50 grams per day. The keto diet is mostly followed by people who want to lose weight in a short time. The diet might seem challenging, but you can include a lot of nutritious vegetables to reap maximum benefits from it. You can rely on these five low-carb keto-friendly vegetables.

Apigenin content Celery

Celery is low in calories and is great for your health, especially while on a ketogenic diet. It is loaded with essential nutrients like potassium and calcium along with several types of antioxidants including flavonoids. Celery has an apigenin content that contributes to the process of apoptosis that reportedly helps protect against cancer. There are 2.97 grams of carbs in 100 grams of celery.

Superfood Broccoli

Known as a superfood, broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is low in carbs and high in fiber and micronutrients. According to studies, broccoli can protect your body against several types of cancer including prostate cancer, and decrease insulin resistance in type-2 diabetics. Loaded with vitamins C and K, one cup of raw broccoli contains four grams of carbs and two grams of fiber.

Improves digestion Zucchini

The most common type of summer squash, zucchini is a versatile vegetable that you can add to your salads and sandwiches. It is nutritious, low in carbs, and a good source of vitamin C. It aids in weight loss, improves digestion, and strengthens your heart health. There are three grams of carbs and one gram of fiber in one cup of raw zucchini.

Carotenoids Bell peppers

Also called sweet peppers, bell peppers are extremely nutritious and perfect to have on a keto diet. They contain antioxidants called carotenoids that prevent the risk of cancer and reduce inflammation. Bell peppers are also high in vitamins C and A. There are six grams of carbs and three grams of fiber in one cup of chopped red pepper.

Cucurbitacin E Cucumber

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals including vitamin K, cucumber is the most refreshing and hydrating vegetable that is low in carbs. It contains cucurbitacin E which has a positive effect on your health. It also supports brain health and reportedly protects against cancer. There are three grams of carbs and one gram of fiber in one cup of chopped and peeled cucumber.