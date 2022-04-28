Lifestyle

What to eat for a healthy eyesight

Written by Lahari Basu Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena Apr 28, 2022, 02:04 pm 3 min read

A healthy diet will ensure good eyesight in the long run. (Photo credit: Maxpixel)

A good vision helps you deliver your best at school, work, and at home. It is very crucial for us to keep our eyes healthy, for which doctors recommend regular eye check-ups, a healthy work routine, a nutritious diet, and enough rest. Let's take a look at five foods that are beneficial for our eyes and that make them healthy in the long run.

Context Here is what our expert says

The eye is a complex organ. The nutrients needed for healthy eyes are diverse.

Vitamin A is necessary for the function of the retinal pigment epithelium, its deficiency leads to night blindness.

Vitamin E and C reduce the chances of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts because they are strong antioxidants.

Zinc deficiency has been linked with cataracts, particularly in diabetics.

#1 Dark leafy green veggies

Leafy vegetables like spinach and kale are loaded with vitamins C and E. They also have plant-based forms of vitamin A which lower the risk of chronic eye diseases. If you rely on a more West-inclined diet you might lack these nutrients. Including raw spinach or kale in your diet will benefit your eyesight in the long run.

#2 Carrots

Carrots are easily the most popular food item when it comes to eye health. They have vitamin A and beta carotene in abundance. While beta carotene gives carrots their orange color, it also helps make vitamin A, an important factor for good vision. Carrots can also avert eye infections and other serious eye conditions. Vitamin A also helps you see better in low light.

#3 Dairy

Dairy items like milk, yogurt, and paneer can be good for the eyes, as they are rich in vitamin A and zinc. While zinc helps transport vitamin A from the liver to the eyes, the vitamin itself protects the cornea. Zinc is also known to help prevent cataracts and improve night vision. However, don't consume high-fat dairy items as they can adversely affect eyesight.

#4 Nuts and legumes

Sunflower seeds, almonds, hazelnuts, and peanuts are good sources of vitamin E. Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E and can keep age-related issues at bay. Chickpeas, black-eyed peas, kidney beans, and lentils are rich in zinc. They are low-fat, high-fiber vegetarian protein options that help to keep your vision good at night and lower the chances of AMD.

#5 Fish

Our retinas require two types of omega-3 fatty acids, namely DHA and EPA to function well. Fishes like salmon, trout, mackerel, tuna, sardine, and herring, and oysters are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which help develop a healthy vision and protect your eyes from AMD and glaucoma. Some studies have found that fish oil can reverse dry eye.