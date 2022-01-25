Lifestyle

5 lesser-known health benefits of carrots

Carrots are one of the most consumed vegetables in the world.

Carrot, a root vegetable, was first cultivated thousands of years ago. You will be surprised to know that carrots are also found in purple, white, and yellow colors. The presence of beta-carotene in carrots gives them an orange color. They have countless health benefits. For one, they promote good eyesight. Let us take a look at some of the lesser-known benefits of carrots.

Carrots are a rich source of a group of phytonutrients called carotenoids. Amongst these beta-carotene is responsible for most health benefits.

Carrots have anti-cancer properties, reduce atherosclerosis that leads to heart attacks, prevent macular degeneration, and are a precursor of vitamin A.

Carrots are a rich source of fiber, which helps in reducing cholesterol. They are also great in reducing blood uric acid levels.

#1 Carrots can boost your immunity

We all know that carrots are rich in essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. But the presence of vitamin A, vitamin K1, vitamin B6, potassium, and biotin in carrots exceptionally develop the body, enhance bone health, and promote the immune system. Vitamin C in carrots can build antibodies and also prevent infections. Vitamin B-6 in carrots plays an important role in immune cell proliferation.

#2 They can decrease the risk of cancers

Carrots are rich in antioxidants called carotenoids that ward off the free radicals that cause cancer. Healthcare experts have said that carrots are also rich in beta-carotene that may safeguard cell membranes from toxin damage and lower the growth of cancer cells. Carrots incorporate vitamins and phytochemicals that can protect against several types of cancers such as breast, mouth, pharynx, esophagus, and stomach cancers.

#3 They are good for your skin as well

Carrots provide excellent protection against the harmful UV rays of the sun. They contain beta carotene which is good for your skin as the compound is converted into vitamin A in the body to repair damage caused to skin tissues. Notably, one medium-sized carrot includes four milligrams of beta-carotene. Lastly, vitamin C in carrots can also safeguard your skin from free radical damage.

#4 Carrots can protect your teeth

You might not be aware of this fact but carrots can effectively cleanse your teeth and mouth. They are effective in scraping off food particles just like a toothbrush. In addition, carrots are rich in minerals that can keep tooth damage at bay. The antioxidant vitamins in carrots protect your gums and other tissues from infections and cell damage.

#5 Carrots promote good bowel movements

Poor bowel movement is linked to constipation. But carrots are rich in fiber and can effectively promote good bowel movements. This, in turn, also reduces the pain and discomfort caused by diarrhea or constipation. Although carrots are not used as a treatment for such health conditions, their regular intake can keep these problems at bay.