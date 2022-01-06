How to treat constipation naturally at home

Did you know constipation affects approximately 20% of the people in the United States? It takes place when an individual experiences three or less than three bowel movements in a week. Dehydration, lack of dietary fiber, and lack of physical activities are some of the top causes of constipation. But fret not, here's how to treat this problem at home itself.

#1 Eat fibrous foods

Dietary fiber aids in enhancing the consistency of bowel movements. They increase the consistency of bowel movements. Studies have revealed that fiber supplements have helped over 75% of people with chronic constipation. You can increase the intake of soluble fibers that are mainly found in oats, beans, and nuts. Insoluble fiber intake found in whole grains and wheat can also help treat the condition.

#2 Drink enough water

Adequate hydration is essential to treat constipation. If you are feeling constipated, drink a glass of water to experience instant relief. Notably, sparkling water has proved more efficient than tap water to treat the condition. However, don't go for carbonated drinks. They can deteriorate the condition, especially for people who are experiencing Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

#3 Don't skip exercises

Many experts have asserted that workouts can keep the symptoms of constipation at bay. However, there is still a lack of clarity over this subject. A sedentary lifestyle is linked to a higher possibility of developing constipation. A brisk walk, swimming, and gentle cycling can improve digestive symptoms. But don't opt for very intensive exercises, as they can make the symptoms worse.

#4 Consume caffeinated drinks

This might be a surprising fact but caffeinated drinks like coffee can increase the urge to visit the bathroom because it stimulates the muscles of the digestive system. Studies have found that drinking coffee is 60% more effective than drinking water to treat the condition. Coffee also includes soluble fiber that helps prevent constipation and enhances gut bacteria. But don't go overboard with it.

#5 Consume probiotic foods

Probiotics are live bacteria that are found in the gut and they are crucial to keeping a healthy gut microbiome. People with chronic constipation have an imbalance of gut bacteria. So consuming foods that are rich in probiotics such as yogurt, tempeh, kimchi, pickles, and sauerkraut can help treat the condition. But it is recommended to consult your doctor before trying these foods.