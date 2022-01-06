How to motivate yourself to exercise

How to motivate yourself to exercise

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 07:32 pm 3 min read

Regular exercise keeps you healthy and fit

Being active and exercising regularly is extremely important for your overall health and physical fitness. But it's actually tough to get started as most of us lack the motivation for working out due to our super busy schedules. But creating a simple exercise routine and planning out some small goals can get you motivated and help you take care of your physical health.

Context Why does it matter?

Exercising regularly can help to release stress and anxiety and keep you more energized throughout the day.

It prevents the risk of heart and chronic diseases and helps you to shed those extra kilos.

According to research, weight gain and obesity were noticed in people who were inactive and did not workout at all.

Exercising is also good for your bones and muscles.

Goal Set realistic fitness goals

It's important to set a workout goal that is realistic and can be achieved easily. If your goals are too ambitious, then you can get frustrated easily and might want to give up. But simple and easy goals will keep you motivated and you can adapt yourself easily to meet the goal. Start with working out 10 minutes daily five days per week.

Variety Make your workout fun and add variety

Involve physical activities in your workout routine that you will genuinely enjoy. Adding variety to your workout will also keep you motivated. Workouts don't need to be always boring and introducing yourself to different and unique physical activities will make you challenge yourself. For a change, you can try out yoga, or even dance workouts. You can also take a jog in the park.

Group Workout in a group

Working out in a group or with your friends will keep you positive and motivated than solo workouts. Exercising with your friends makes the process easier as it combines fitness with some social time. They can motivate and encourage you and even push you through a tough workout session. You can invite over your friends for a walk or a home workout session.

Experience Write down about your workout experience

We all know it's difficult to get yourself started, but once you are done, it's all worth it as you will feel energized and strong. So maintain a journal and write down about each workout activity, how long did it go and how did you feel post-workout. This will help you to track your progress, record your efforts and help you to go back.

Information Buy funky workout clothes

Buying some cool athletic wear is the best way to motivate yourself to exercise. The clothes will make you excited for your workout session as that is the perfect time to flaunt them. Choose bright and vibrant colors and buy something that fits you well.