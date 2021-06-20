#HealthBytes: Quick and delicious post workout smoothie recipes

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 11:00 am

Workouts are crucial for a healthy body, and so are post-workout foods. Our muscles need to recover after every training session, and it's necessary to supply the body with essential nutrients. You probably know the benefits; but are you too tired to prepare an elaborate post-workout meal? Fret not because we have you covered. Check out these quick protein-rich smoothies and thank us later.

#1

Strawberry banana smoothie

For this ultra-delicious recipe, you will need one frozen medium banana, one cup milk or soy milk, 1/2 cup chopped strawberries, 1/4 cup low-fat yogurt, and two tablespoons peanut butter. Place all the ingredients in a blender, and blend into a fine smoothie. You can add a little water to adjust consistency. Pour into a glass and enjoy this yummy smoothie.

#2

Orange, banana, and apple smoothie

For this orange, banana, and apple smoothie, you will need two apples, sliced, 1/4 cup skim milk (or soy milk), 1/4 cup orange juice, half a frozen banana, two tablespoons vanilla whey protein powder, and one tablespoon of flax seeds. Blend all the ingredients in a blender until it turns smooth. Serve over crushed ice or simply garnish with mint and enjoy.

#3

Pineapple-tofu smoothie

You will need two cups of vanilla soy milk, one cup fresh pineapple chunks, 2/3 cup frozen cantaloupe chunks, half a cup soft tofu, two tablespoons lime juice, two teaspoons of scrapped coconut. Blend pineapple pieces. Add tofu and blend to a fine paste. Add the remaining ingredients and blend for a rich, smooth texture. This pineapple-tofu smoothie is a popular breakfast recipe as well.

#4

Banana and spinach smoothie

This will keep you full for hours, and to quickly prepare it after a workout, clean and freeze the spinach beforehand. For this recipe, you need one cup of fat-free milk, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, one frozen banana, one tablespoon peanut butter, and two cups of fresh spinach. In a blender, blend all the ingredients until smooth. Serve with ice cubes and enjoy.