10-step Korean skincare routine simplified!

Published on Dec 29, 2021

Korean skincare regime is all about treating the skin from inside

Korean skincare regimes are like none other. The products are full of natural ingredients like snail mucus and volcanic ash. The main aim of most Korean skincare regimes is to hydrate the skin. The 10-step Korean skincare routine is one of the most commonly followed routines by Korean women and has spread like wildfire across the globe. Here is what it involves.

#1 & 2 Double cleansing

1. Double-cleansing is a crucial part of the Korean skincare routine. Use an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup. It locks in the natural healthy oils in your face and increases blood flow. 2. Follow it up with a foam or water-based hydrating cleanser to thoroughly clean the rest of the impurities, deep-seated grime and gunk, and residues of the oil cleanser.

#3 & 4 Exfoliate and tone

3. Next step is exfoliation that involves scrubbing off the dead skin cells to reveal a fresh layer of skin. There are two types of exfoliators--chemical and physical, that come in the form of peeling gels and scrubs, respectively. 4. Follow it up with a mild and hydrating toner to balance the pH levels. Make sure to pat it in instead of rubbing it.

#5 & 6 Hydrate with an essence and a serum

5. The next product is an essence, which is basically a cross between toner and serum. Its sole purpose is to give a boost of hydration and it's neither too watery nor too thick. Pat it into the skin and don't rub it. 6. Serums come next that are concentrated with active ingredients and treat issues like wrinkles, dark spots, acne, and dullness.

#7 & 8 Use a sheet mask and an eye cream

7. Sheet masks are basically paper-thin masks soaked in serum to add another layer of hydration to the skin. Keep them on for no more than 20 minutes. 8. Now it is time to moisturize the eye area with an eye cream. They can tackle issues like fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles. Dab it in with your ring finger in circular motions.

#9 & 10 End with a good moisturizer and SPF

9. Next you need to seal in all that goodness with a layer of hydrating moisturizer. If you have oily skin, do not skip on this step and choose one that suits your skin type. 10. Lastly, apply sunscreen whether you are heading out or not to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays. You can choose between chemical and mineral sunscreens.