Lifestyle Get glowing skin with these 5 hand mudras

Get glowing skin with these 5 hand mudras

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 01:00 am

Spotless, glowing skin is everyone's desire

Good skin can go beyond just a proper diet and skincare regime. There are mudras that can also help you get healthy skin. Mudras are hand gestures that have the ability to transform your physical and mental health. Every hand gesture has a distinctive role to play. Here are five mudras that can help you combat skin problems.

#1 Brahma Mudra

Brahma Mudra provides energy to your body, helps calm your mind, and clears the skin. Sit in the Sukhasana position. Move your thumb toward your little finger's base and put gentle pressure on that area. Make a fist, placing your thumb under your forefingers. Make sure your fists are facing in an upward direction and the knuckles of both hands should touch each other.

#2 Varun Mudra

Place yourself in the lotus position with a straight back and crossed legs. Keep your hand on your thighs in a way that your palm is facing an upward direction. Fold your little finger toward the thumb and let the tip of your little finger and thumb touch each other while letting all other fingers remain straight This mudra can heal several skin conditions.

#3 Prithvi Mudra

Sit in the lotus position with a straight back and crossed legs. Now, keep your hands on knee caps or thighs. Turn your ring finger in the inward direction to touch your thumb's top with the tip of the ring finger. Relax in this position for a few minutes. Prithvi Mudra enhances the growth of healthy skin cells and increases hair growth, too.

#4 Kaki Mudra

Be seated in the lotus pose. Keep your hands on knee caps and concentrate on the tip of your nose. Now, contract your lips in a rounded shape and try to inhale deeply through it and exhale from the nostrils. Do this for a few minutes and relax. Kaki Mudra helps delay skin aging and reduces wrinkles.

#5 Apana Mudra

Place yourself in the lotus pose. Keep your hands on the thighs and fold your middle and ring fingers toward the thumb. Touch the tip of the two fingers with the top of your thumb and let the other two fingers remain straight and intact. Stay in this position for a few minutes. Apana Mudra also clears up your skin and reduces joint pain.