Walnuts: Benefits and how to include them in your diet

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 08:03 pm

Walnuts are single-seeded stone fruits and come with countless health benefits. They contain healthy omega-3 fatty acids called alpha-linolenic and are known to keep your heart and brain healthier. You can eat walnuts in both raw and roasted form and are largely found in vegans and vegetarian diets. Let's discover the benefits of walnuts and how to include them in your diet.

Heart health Walnuts are rich in antioxidants

Walnuts have heightened levels of antioxidant properties as compared to all other nuts. They incorporate high levels of Vitamin E, melatonin, and polyphenols. Studies have proved that they help in the prevention of oxidative damage of bad cholesterol that can cause cardiovascular disease like atherosclerosis, the disease that blocks blood flow. It can also form lead to the formation of blood clots.

Bone health Promote good bone health

Walnuts are a great source of mineral copper that is extremely crucial in order to maintain bone density. They are also an excellent source of manganese, which is important to prevent osteoporosis, a health disease where bones become weak and brittle and are more prone to fracture. Walnuts also contain magnesium that can promote strong bones.

Other benefits Here are some other benefits of walnuts

Studies suggest that daily consumption of walnuts can enhance sperm quality (vitality and movement) in men. Pregnant women can reduce the chances of developing gestational diabetes. They are also beneficial in preventing the risk of coronary heart diseases. The presence of vitamin E, folate, and ellagic acid in walnuts can also improve your brain health.

Diet Here's how to include walnuts in your diet

Walnut Peach Oatmeal: This one-bowl recipe incorporates walnuts, peaches, oats, nutmeg cinnamon, and brown sugar and is a perfect breakfast option. Walnut Halwa: In this perfect sweet dish recipe, all you need is walnuts, ghee, cashews, sugar, and water. Walnut Cookies: This freshly baked cookie recipe can be prepared within 20 minutes and can be stored for a long time.

Oher recipes Few more options

Garlic Walnut Dip: A nutty and toasty dip that can be prepared with wheat toast, garlic cloves, chopped walnuts, parsley leaves, olive oil, and lemon juice. Banana Walnut Cake: A delight for walnut lovers, this healthy recipe is perfect for your house parties. Walnut Kebab: A north Indian recipe, these kebabs are perfect starters on special occasions.