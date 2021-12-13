Lifestyle Break these 5 habits to become a happier person

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 06:58 pm

Almost everything we decide in our lives is aimed at being happy

Human beings strive for happiness. We are looking for it in our domestic life, our work, with friends, basically in everything we do. But it's the small things we do in our daily life that can contribute toward happiness. While one cannot perfect habits in just a day, you can put an end to a few of them.

Number 1 Procrastination is your worst enemy

Procrastination is the easiest habit to fall into, especially when you feel stressed or anxious. When you keep delaying something, you eventually become stressed about it, and thus the cycle continues. So break the chain and stop procrastinating. Prioritize your work and complete it as quickly as possible. If you don't like it, analyze its importance, and you have your answer.

Number 2 Social media can literally drain you

Social media might look like a technological advancement like no other, where you can learn about your friends without even talking to them. However, browsing through other people's lives can make you feel like an underachiever. A less popular study has revealed that social media users may experience heightened levels of unhappiness due to negative comparisons with friends and other people.

Number 3 Quit the negativity

Stop being negative about yourself and start appreciating your talents more. When you say bad things about yourself, you unknowingly pull yourself down. Similarly, it is important to stay away from negative people as their behavior influences you. The environment is negative around those who are constantly complaining. Neither are they happy, nor do they let others around them become happy.

Number 4 Put down that cigarette

We all know that smoking adversely affects our physical health, but do you know that the habit can also affect our mental health? Studies have shown that people who do not smoke usually experience less anxiety and unhappiness and people who smoke constantly experience more mental health-deteriorating symptoms. So without giving it a second thought, discontinue this habit which has absolutely zero benefits.

Number 5 Declutter for a stress-free mind

Did you know mess and stress are closely related? Studies have shown that clutter leads to anxiety and can make people unhappy. In a study, mothers who lived in messy homes had increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Though decluttering sounds like a huge task, setting aside a few minutes every day can have a big impact and help you feel fresh.