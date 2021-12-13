Lifestyle 5 breakfast habits that actually work for weight loss

Shed those extra kilos with these healthy breakfast habits

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, irrespective of whether or not you are trying to lose weight. We all have come across a lot of different health information associated with breakfast and weight loss. Some choose cereals, while others swear by eggs or other lean proteins. Here are some breakfast habits that can boost your weight loss journey.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is extremely important to consume food that is nutritious and also helps you shed those extra kilos. Some people actually skip their breakfast entirely which is the worst thing you can do to yourself. A good healthy breakfast not only kick-starts your metabolism but also helps you to burn calories throughout the day.

#1 Eating enough protein

Consuming enough protein is one of the most effective breakfast habits for weight loss as more calories are used to metabolize protein. Studies show that increasing protein intake from 15 percent to 30 percent made overweight women consume 441 fewer calories daily without any intentional restrictions. So include protein-rich foods like eggs, yogurt, and peanut butter in your breakfast.

#2 Drinking plenty of water

Drinking enough water before, during, and after breakfast is one of the keys to healthy weight loss. Staying hydrated aids in digestion which eventually helps to maintain your weight. Drinking a glass of water before reaching out for something unhealthy can help you curb unnecessary snacking. Having it before meals suppresses your appetite, thus leading you to eat less.

Information Drink water, stay hydrated!

A study showed that overweight females who drank 500 ml of water 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch, and dinner, in addition to their regular water consumption experienced a reduction in body fat and body weight. They also experienced suppression of appetite.

#3 Reducing your sugar intake

Adding too much sugar to your morning coffee can derail your weight loss goals. Apart from weight gain, eating too much sugar can lead to liver disease, heart disease, and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. The World Health Organization had said that only six-10 percent of our daily calories should come from sugar. Instead of sugar, try using jaggery powder or honey.

#4 Eating a veggie loaded breakfast

Vegetables for breakfast might not sound like a very appetizing option. However, we all know how nutritious vegetables are. They are full of fiber, phytonutrients, and antioxidants which keep us full for a longer time. You get numerous vitamins and minerals from them. Vegetables also contain nutrients that can reduce your bloating belly. Try stir-fried veggies, or mix some up in your omelet.

#5 Skipping breakfast is a complete no no

Breakfast literally breaks your overnight fast and restores energy levels in your body. This is why dietitians stress the importance of a healthy breakfast. Skipping breakfast will impact your metabolism and lead to heart diseases and obesity. A hearty breakfast reduces overeating as you are less likely to reach out for an unhealthy snack later in the day.