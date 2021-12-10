Lifestyle Fad diets that promise quicker weight loss

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 02:49 pm

We all want a fast approach to losing weight

Given our increasingly hectic work regimes, we all want a fast approach to weight loss. Moreover, with the widespread impact of COVID-19 and the shutdown of gyms, everyone hopped on a diet plan to stay fit. This is exactly where fad diets come into play. However, some of them might also involve eliminating certain food items that contain necessary nutrients for your body.

Number 1 Zone diet: Combat inflammation and lose weight quickly

Zone diet encourages you to eat protein, carbs (carbohydrates), and fats which will help reduce inflammation in the body. The diet, popular for several decades, instructs eating these macronutrients in a specific ratio: 40 percent carbs, 30 percent fat, and 30 percent protein in every meal. Experts have said that as soon as you combat inflammation, you'll lose weight at the fastest rate possible.

Number 2 Atkins diet: Maintain your carb intake to maintain your weight

The Atkins diet is based on a four-phase plan and is recommended for weight loss since it is a low-carb, high-protein, and high-fat diet. The four phases are induction, balancing, fine-tuning, and maintenance. The first phase starts with keeping net carbs at the lowest level, while in the last phase it is instructed to continue eating healthy with limited carbs to maintain your weight.

Number 3 Vegan diet: Protect your health, protect your planet

A vegan diet might or might not help you shed some pounds as it depends upon the type of foods it contains. A vegan diet, based on whole foods, is widely known to reduce various risk factors of heart disease. However, it is also criticized for being an unbalanced diet. It encourages mindful eating and is also healthier for the environment.

Number 4 Ketogenic diet: Keep your carb intake low, fat intake high

Ketogenic or the Keto diet has been around since the 1920s. This diet has reportedly been known to make you feel less hungry than all the other diets. It has also been widely known to reduce seizures in pediatric patients. However, since you cut out whole grains and several fruits and vegetables from your diet, you end up cutting out various nutrients.

Number 5 Raw food diet: Don't cook or you'll kill the food

In raw food diet, you'll mostly be eating raw food items such as grains, fruits, and vegetables. When we heat food, we apparently destroy all the nutrients and that is why the idea behind this diet is to bring the natural enzymes and nutrients back. Such a diet helps in boosting your energy. However, raw/uncooked food is easily exposed to bacteria and viruses.

Do you know? Fad diets might lose their effect in the long term

Fad diets typically ensure instant weight loss and are extremely popular. However, there is no science-based evidence to support fad diets. Such diets are endorsed by celebrities but since they are nutritionally unbalanced, they might lose their effect in the long term.

Conclusion Know before you choose your diet

Choosing the right diet comes down to personal preferences but it is important to take your meals on time. There are several other fad diets that can help you not only reduce weight but also improve your eating habits. Before making a decision, know that rapid weight loss is not the only way to achieve a healthy lifestyle.