Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 27, 2021, 07:31 pm

Did you know getting a fair amount of Vitamin D improves blood sugar level.

Popularly known as the sunshine vitamin, Vitamin D is naturally produced in your skin through sunlight. Having adequate Vitamin D results in the healthy growth of teeth and bones and increases the body's resistance to fight diseases. Its deficiency causes osteoporosis (bone softening), muscle-bone pain even cancer in some cases. Here are some ways to include it in your diet and its health benefits.

Number 1 Vitamin D makes your bones strong and healthy

It plays an important role in regularizing and maintaining the levels of calcium and potassium in the blood, ultimately resulting in healthy bone health. Vitamin D also helps in preventing fragile bones. We need it to allow the intestines to absorb calcium secreted from the kidneys. You can also consume it through cod liver oil, a source of Vitamin A and D.

Number 2 Vitamin D helps in preventing anxiety and depression

Research shows the Vitamin D plays a vital part in regularizing mood swings and eliminating depression. The scientist working on the research concluded that the mental health patients who were given Vitamin D supplements displayed improvement in their symptoms. In order to include Vitamin D in your diet, eat egg yolks which contain vitamins, minerals, and fat.

Number 3 An ideal choice for people to lose weight

Research suggests that people who consume Vitamin D and calcium supplements tend to shed a few kilos. Health experts opine that the presence of calcium and Vitamin D in your diet help in suppressing hunger. In another study people who took the supplement displayed being less prone to heart disease. You can also include mushrooms in your diet to complete your Vitamin D requirements.

Number 4 Vitamin D is a must for infants and teenagers

The deficiency of Vitamin D may lead to high blood pressure among children. A study reveals that the chances of hospitalization among children who live near the equator are less as compared to those who stay away from it. You can include cow's milk in your children's diet to fulfill the requirements of calcium, phosphorous, and riboflavin.

Number 5 It is also important for mothers-to-be

Doctors prescribe Vitamin D supplements for pregnant women as it helps in developing a baby's nervous system, bone, teeth, kidney, and heart. The basic rule for everyone is to spend time for a few minutes under the sun. If not then go for supplements However, you can also complete the requirement by adding soy milk, orange juice, and oatmeal to your diet.