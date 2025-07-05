 'Wednesday,' 'Fixed': Netflix Originals to look forward to in August

As we step into July , it's time to look forward to the exciting lineup of Netflix for August 2025. From romantic comedies to thrilling dramas, the streaming giant has a diverse range of content coming our way. Interestingly, a lot of the upcoming titles are Originals. Here's a sneak peek at some of the most anticipated releases.

August 1 & 6 'My Oxford Year' and 'Wednesday' Season 2 Kicking off the month is My Oxford Year, a romantic comedy starring Sofia Carson as Anna De La Vega, an ambitious American student at Oxford. The film, dropping on August 1, is directed by Iain Morris and based on Julia Whelan's novel. Next up is Wednesday Season 2 - Volume 1, the highly anticipated return of Netflix's biggest English hit. The series will feature Lady Gaga among others in its new season on August 6.

August 13 & 21 'Fixed' and 'Hostage' August 13 will see the release of Fixed, an animated film featuring Adam Devine, Kathryn Hahn, and Idris Elba. The story follows Bull as he navigates his final moments of freedom before a life-changing procedure. A week later, on August 21, Netflix will drop Hostage. This limited political thriller series stars Suranne Jones as the UK Prime Minister and is set in a world where both she and the French President are compromised.

August 21 & 22 'My Life with the Walter Boys' and 'Long Story Short' The second season of My Life with the Walter Boys is tentatively set to premiere on August 21. The show follows Jackie Howard as she navigates her relationships and finds her place within the Walter family. The next day, Long Story Short, an animated adult sitcom from Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, will be released. The series explores a family's internal dynamics over multiple decades.