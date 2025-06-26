'My Life with Walter Boys 2': Plot, cast, release date

The much-anticipated second season of My Life with the Walter Boys is set to premiere later in 2025. The series follows 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) as she navigates life in Silver Falls, Colorado, living with her new guardian, Katherine (Sarah Rafferty), and her large family. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with Jackie leaving Silver Falls abruptly. Here's what Season 2 has in store.

Character development Jackie on a journey of self-discovery in Season 2 Rodriguez has teased that her character Jackie will be on a journey of self-discovery in the upcoming season. She told Tudum, "She's definitely not trying to lose either side of herself, and trying to make sure that they could coexist." The second season will explore whether Jackie returns home to the Walter family and sorts out her feelings for Walter brothers, Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry).

Cast and crew Cast and crew excited to return to Silver Falls The cast and crew are excited to reunite after two years. LaLonde said, "It's awesome to see this show received well and to have people escaping to Silver Falls with us because it's a sweet place." The second season will feature returning cast members Rodriguez, Rafferty, Marc Blucas as George, LaLonde as Cole, Gentry as Alex, Connor Stanhope as Danny, and Johnny Link as Will.

Fresh faces Here are the new cast members joining season 2 The second season will also see new characters joining the mix. Natalie Sharp will play B. Hartford, a champion rodeo rider; Carson MacCormac will portray Zach, a handsome senior. Janet Kidder will be seen as Joanne Wagner, Grace's mom; Riele Downs will play Maria, a flirty girl in Alex's driver's ed class; and Jake Manley will take on the role of Wylder Holt, a rising star among bronc riders under 25.