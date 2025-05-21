'The Bear' S04: What to expect from hit FX show
What's the story
The popular dramedy series, The Bear, returns with its fourth season on June 25.
The third season ended last June on a cliffhanger, leaving Ayo Edebiri's Sydney at crossroads about quitting her job at the restaurant.
The first look, which dropped on Tuesday, gives fans a glimpse into the chaos that the review from a food critic has brought upon the kitchen. Mix that with a toxic work culture, financial uncertainty, and the new season is sure to entertain.
Trailer insights
'The Bear' S04 trailer teases much-awaited reunion
The trailer teased a much-awaited family reunion of Carmy and his estranged mother, Donna, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. Considering where the mother-son duo left-off, fans can expect some tension filled scenes.
The trailer also sees Jimmy, portrayed by the talented Oliver Platt, warning Carmy that there is little time left to turn a profit for The Bear- a threat that has loomed large over the restaurant since the beginning.
Cast details
'The Bear' S04 cast and where to watch
The Bear will see Jeremy Allen White reprise his role as head chef Carmy, a role that earned him two consecutive Emmys.
Edebiri will return as Sydney, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be back as Richie.
Other cast members include Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon, Curtis, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, and Ricky Staffieri.
Series synopsis
'The Bear' S04 synopsis and streaming details
The fourth season will see the main characters push beyond their limits, as they fight to keep their beloved restaurant from closing for good.
The Christopher Storer-created series first debuted in 2022 and has won 21 Emmy Awards since release, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for the main three, White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach. The star of the show, White, recently won his third Golden Globe for the role.
All three seasons of The Bear are streaming on JioHotstar.