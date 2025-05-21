What's the story

The popular dramedy series, The Bear, returns with its fourth season on June 25.

The third season ended last June on a cliffhanger, leaving Ayo Edebiri's Sydney at crossroads about quitting her job at the restaurant.

The first look, which dropped on Tuesday, gives fans a glimpse into the chaos that the review from a food critic has brought upon the kitchen. Mix that with a toxic work culture, financial uncertainty, and the new season is sure to entertain.