In brief Simplifying... In brief Berzatto, the owner of 'The Bear', changes the restaurant's menu daily as a way to cope with his personal issues, including financial stress, a broken relationship, and the loss of his brother.

The consequences of daily menu changes in 'The Bear'

How daily menu changes stir up chaos in 'The Bear'

What's the story In the third season of FX's popular series The Bear, the character Carmy Berzatto, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, introduces daily menu changes at his new restaurant. This decision leads to confusion and disorder among the staff, resulting in frequent errors as they struggle to keep up with the constant alterations. The practice also escalates the operating costs of the restaurant which is already grappling with financial difficulties. This, eventually, moves the plot forward.

Character analysis

His personal struggles influence restaurant operations

Berzatto's decision to alter the menu daily is not solely business-driven. It is revealed that he thrives in chaotic environments, a trait linked to his turbulent upbringing and experiences in high-pressure restaurant settings. The constant menu changes create a hectic atmosphere that feels safe and familiar to him, serving as a distraction from his personal issues. Thus, the menu changes act as an escape for him from his chaotic life.

Coping mechanism

The personal issues Berzatto tries to evade

Berzatto uses the task of creating a new menu every day to avoid confronting his personal problems. These include the financial stress of opening a new restaurant, his strained and broken relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon), and his everlasting grief over the death of his brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal). The daily menu changes also reflect Berzatto's fear of commitment, allowing him to start afresh each day without feeling confined. All three seasons of The Bear are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.