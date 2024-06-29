In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned film editor Bud S Smith, known for his work on iconic films like 'The Exorcist,' has passed away at 88.

Smith's five-decade-long career earned him two Academy Award nominations and a BAFTA award, and he later transitioned into a film doctor and consultant role.

His legacy lives on through his contributions to the film industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bud S Smith, acclaimed film editor, dies

Legendary editor Bud S Smith (88), behind 'The Exorcist,' dies

By Tanvi Gupta 12:46 pm Jun 29, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Bud S Smith, the acclaimed Hollywood film editor known for his work on iconic films such as Sorcerer, The Exorcist, and Flashdance, reportedly died on Sunday at his home in Studio City, California. His wife, dialog editor Lucy Coldsnow-Smith, confirmed that he passed away due to respiratory failure following a prolonged illness. Born on December 6, 1935, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Smith was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. May he rest in peace.

Beginnings

His early career and notable collaborations

Smith began his journey in the industry in television, working under David L. Wolper during the 1960s. His first feature editing credit came with Robert Downey Sr.'s Putney Swope (1969) at the end of that decade, marking the start of several collaborations with Downey. Smith is also known for his work on William Friedkin's films, including The Exorcist, To Live and Die in L.A., and Sorcerer.

Career

Smith's illustrious career and achievements

Smith's career in the film industry spanned over a remarkable five decades, earning him two Academy Award nominations for Flashdance in 1984 and The Exorcist in 1975. He shared the latter nomination with Evan A. Lottman and Norman Gay. Smith won the prestigious BAFTA award for best editing for Flashdance and received a career achievement award from American Cinema Editors in 2008.

Transition

Did you know he worked as a film doctor, consultant?

In the 1990s, Smith transitioned into a role as a film doctor and consultant, primarily for Universal Pictures under executive Casey Silver. He also held producer roles on Sorcerer and The Karate Kid, co-produced To Live and Die in L.A. and the 1999 sci-fi thriller Virus, and directed the 1988 high school football comedy Johnny Be Good. His first industry credit was for the 1965 TV film The Bold Men. His legacy will be cherished through iconic films.