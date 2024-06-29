Legendary editor Bud S Smith (88), behind 'The Exorcist,' dies
Bud S Smith, the acclaimed Hollywood film editor known for his work on iconic films such as Sorcerer, The Exorcist, and Flashdance, reportedly died on Sunday at his home in Studio City, California. His wife, dialog editor Lucy Coldsnow-Smith, confirmed that he passed away due to respiratory failure following a prolonged illness. Born on December 6, 1935, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Smith was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. May he rest in peace.
His early career and notable collaborations
Smith began his journey in the industry in television, working under David L. Wolper during the 1960s. His first feature editing credit came with Robert Downey Sr.'s Putney Swope (1969) at the end of that decade, marking the start of several collaborations with Downey. Smith is also known for his work on William Friedkin's films, including The Exorcist, To Live and Die in L.A., and Sorcerer.
Smith's illustrious career and achievements
Smith's career in the film industry spanned over a remarkable five decades, earning him two Academy Award nominations for Flashdance in 1984 and The Exorcist in 1975. He shared the latter nomination with Evan A. Lottman and Norman Gay. Smith won the prestigious BAFTA award for best editing for Flashdance and received a career achievement award from American Cinema Editors in 2008.
Did you know he worked as a film doctor, consultant?
In the 1990s, Smith transitioned into a role as a film doctor and consultant, primarily for Universal Pictures under executive Casey Silver. He also held producer roles on Sorcerer and The Karate Kid, co-produced To Live and Die in L.A. and the 1999 sci-fi thriller Virus, and directed the 1988 high school football comedy Johnny Be Good. His first industry credit was for the 1965 TV film The Bold Men. His legacy will be cherished through iconic films.