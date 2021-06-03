BAFTA TV Awards: Special prize removed after Noel Clarke allegations

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 06:44 pm

Noel Clarke was accused of sexual harassment by over 20 women.

BAFTA TV Awards has removed special awards after Noel Clarke was accused of sexual harassment by over 20 women. The organizers faced severe backlash for giving him the prize despite knowing about the mounting accusations against the actor. Clarke has denied any wrongdoings. Last year it was won by British actor Idris Elba. The BAFTA TV Award will take place on June 6.

Response

Noel Clarke has denied sexual misconduct, criminal wrongdoing

The news surfaced after The Guardian published an article on Clarke, where several women accused him of harassment. Clarke apologized if his "actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize." He also categorically denied "sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing." Viewers slammed the BAFTAs for giving him the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award. Later, BAFTA panel released a statement.

Defense

'No first-hand allegations were sent to us,' BAFTA issues statement

Defending their actions, BAFTA said, "No first-hand allegations were sent to us. No names, times, dates, productions, or other details were ever provided." "Had the victims gone on record as they have with The Guardian, the award would have been suspended immediately. Noel Clarke's counsel received a legal notice to this effect. It was always very clear what our intentions would be."

Details

To recall, Clarke had received a BAFTA in 2009

For the unversed, Clarke was once considered one of the finest actors and directors in the UK. His trilogy Kidulthood (2006), Adulthood (2008), and Brotherhood (2016) were very well-received by the audience. He was the recipient of the BAFTA Orange Rising Star Award in 2009. Most international fans also recognize his work on Doctor Who, where he played the role of Mickey Smith.

Nominations

Here are the top contenders for BAFTA TV Awards

For this year's awards, there are a lot of top contenders, with Sir Steve McQueen's Small Axe series heading the pack (15 nominations). Meanwhile, Netflix's The Crown has received 10 nominations. I May Destroy You has eight nods, with Michaela Coel getting nominated for best actress, writer, and director. The confirmed attendees this year include Graham Norton, Jodie Comer, Paul Mescal, and Billie Piper.