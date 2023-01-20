Entertainment

BAFTA 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' leads nominations

The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2023 were announced on Friday. All Quiet on the Western Front led the way by grabbing a total of 14 nominations followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once. The ceremony will be held on February 19 in London. Here's the full list of nominations.

Best Film and Outstanding British Film

Nominations for Best Film: All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Tár Nominations for Outstanding British film: Aftersun The Banshees of Inisherin Brian and Charles Empire of Light Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Living Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical See How They Run The Swimmers The Wonder

Outstanding Debut Director/Writer and Best non-English Film

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer: Aftersun: Charlotte Wells (writer/director) Blue Jean: Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Helene Sifre (producer) Electric Malady: Marie Liden (director) Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Katy Brand (writer) Rebellion: Maia Kenworthy (director) Best film not in the English language: All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Corsage Decision to Leave The Quiet Girl

Documentary, Animated Film, and Adapted Screenplay

Best documentary category: All That Breathes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Fire of Love Moonage Daydream Navalny Best animated film category: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red Best adapted screenplay: All Quiet on the Western Front Living The Quiet Girl She Said The Whale

Director and Screenplay

Best Director: Edward Berger for All Quiet on the Western Front Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin Park Chan-wook for Decision to Leave Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once Todd Field for Tár Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King Best original screenplay: The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Tár Triangle of Sadness

Actress and Actor

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett (Tár) Viola Davis (The Woman King) Danielle Deadwyler (Till) Ana de Armas (Blonde) Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Actor: Austin Butler (Elvis) Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) Brendan Fraser (The Whale) Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) Paul Mescal (Aftersun) Bill Nighy (Living)

Nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Actor

Actress: Angela Bassett (Black Panther) Hong Chau (The Whale) Kerry Condon (The Banshees) Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness) Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Carey Mulligan (She Said) Actor: Brendan Gleeson, Barry Koeghan (The Banshees) Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front) Micheal Ward (Empire of Light)

Original score, casting, and cinematography

Best original score: All Quiet On The Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Best casting: Aftersun All Quiet on the Western Front Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Triangle of Sadness Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman Elvis Empire of Light Top Gun: Maverick

Editing, production design, and costume design

Nominations for Best editing: All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Top Gun: Maverick Nominations for Best production design: All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Batman Elvis Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Nominations for Best costume design: All Quiet on the Western Front Amsterdam Babylon Elvis Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Make-up, Sound, and Visual Effects

Best makeup & hair: All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman Elvis Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical The Whale Best sound: All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis Tár Top Gun: Maverick Best special visual effects: All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Everything Everywhere All at Once Top Gun: Maverick

Other nominations

Nominations for Best British short animation: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Middle Watch Your Mountain Is Waiting Nominations for Best British short film: The Ballad of Olive Morris Bazigaga Bus Girl A Drifting Up An Irish Goodbye Nominations for EE Rising Star award (voted by the public): Aimee Lou Wood Daryl McCormack Emma Mackey Naomi Ackie Sheila Atim