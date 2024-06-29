In brief Simplifying... In brief Ranvir Shorey, who shares custody of his son with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma, recently revealed he's not ready for a new romance.

However, a tarot card reading suggested a strong female presence may soon enter his life.

The couple, who worked together in several films, divorced in 2020 after a decade-long relationship.

Ranvir Shorey's potential new love interest on cards

'BB OTT': Ranvir Shorey has 'strong chances' of second marriage

By Tanvi Gupta 12:43 pm Jun 29, 202412:43 pm

What's the story Ranvir Shorey, a participant on the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, might find a new life companion, as per fellow contestant and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani. During a discussion on the show, Khatwani drew a card and inquired about Shorey's marital status. She then suggested, "There's a possibility of a second settlement...I don't know if you want to get married or not, but there are strong chances of a companion in your life."

Tarot interpretation

Queen of Pentacles card indicates strong female energy: Khatwani

In another instance, Khatwani drew the Queen of Pentacles card for Shorey, interpreting it as a sign of strong female energy entering his life as a support system. She advised him to welcome new opportunities after healing from past trauma. "Your emotional front seems a bit guarded; I am not talking about the show," she said, adding, "If you want to have somebody or heal yourself from the past, whatever it may be."

Personal disclosure

Shorey shared he isn't ready for a romantic relationship

Meanwhile, Shorey recently shared details about his family life with co-contestant Armaan Malik﻿. He revealed that he lives alone and shares custody of his son Haroon with his ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma. "I am by myself at home, where my son stays with me half of the time." Shorey further expressed that he is not ready for a romantic relationship at present and feels "content" with his work.

Past relationship

Shorey and Sen Sharma's relationship timeline and shared work

Shorey and Sen Sharma got engaged in 2008, married on September 3, 2010, and welcomed their first child Haroon on March 15, 2011. After five years of marriage, they separated but continued to share custody of their son. They filed for divorce in 2020. The duo has worked together in several films including Rajat Kapoor's Mixed Doubles, Anil Mehta's Aaja Nachle, Anant Mahadevan's Gour Hari Dastaan, and Sen Sharma's directorial debut A Death in the Gunj.