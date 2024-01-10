Buzzworthy moments: Munawar Faruqui's 'BB 17' journey dominates X trends

By Tanvi Gupta 04:22 pm Jan 10, 202404:22 pm

Munawar Faruqui's unmissable 'Bigg Boss 17' moments

Are you rooting for Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17? Faruqui has emerged as a central figure in the house, thanks to his sharp wit and poetic flair. In recent days, his romantic affairs have grabbed headlines, fueled by accusations of infidelity from his ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Khan. The online buzz around his journey is currently trending on X/Twitter. We take a look at it.

The acclaimed stand-up comedian and rapper secured victory on Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show, Lock Upp Season 1 in 2022. With an impressive 9.9M followers on Instagram, his substantial fan base suggests a formidable presence as the BB finale approaches on January 28. From maintaining an ambiguous friendship with Mannara Chopra to strategically supporting Abhishek Kumar, Faruqui has been navigating the game tactically.

Journey: With calculations and strategy, Faruqui 'plays it safe'

Repeatedly labeled as "playing safe" by co-contestants Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, and Samarth Jurel, Faruqui's strategy in the initial months of the show involved fostering camaraderie with every housemate. He strategically navigated group dynamics, avoiding open confrontations. His tactics were even highlighted by host Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Due to certain circumstances, Faruqui's game has evolved over the last month.

He had a mental breakdown due to his ex-girlfriend

Upon entering the show, Khan asserted her status as Faruqui's girlfriend, alleging that he two-timed her with his ex, Nazila Sitaishi. Following this confrontation, the comedian was visibly distraught, recognizing the "pain he caused to someone who loved him." This emotional turmoil led to a mental downfall, impacting his performance. Housemates discussed Faruqui's actions, speculating about his motives both within and outside the house.

When Faruqui ended his friendship with Chopra; broke 'BB' property

Since Day 1, Faruqui has displayed a soft spot for the outspoken Chopra—irrespective of her being right or wrong. However, when Khan joined the show, Faruqui distanced himself from Chopra, sparking an intense fight. The conflict reached a peak in one episode, leading Faruqui to break a BB property, declaring he won't "babysit Chopra any longer." The once-friendly dynamic then transformed into a rivalry.

On-and-off dynamics with Ankita Lokhande, Kumar

Currently, Faruqui shares a strong bond with co-contestant, actor Ankita Lokhande—consistently supporting each other. However, their dynamics initially differed, with Faruqui leaning toward Chopra due to her clash with the Pavitra Rishta actor. His relationship with Kumar has also undergone changes—oscillating between care and distance. Despite recent tensions, Faruqui confessed to having a soft spot for both Kumar and Chopra in a recent episode.

A user shared a video highlighting Faruqui's journey