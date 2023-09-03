'Chandramukhi 2' trailer: Watch out for Kangana Ranaut's spooky glimpses

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 03, 2023 | 06:24 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut-led 'Chandramukhi 2' is slated to hit theaters on September 19

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, is all set to enthrall audiences by stepping into the role of a classical dancer in the upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. A sequel to the 2005 hit film Chandramukhi, the film's trailer was unveiled on Sunday. As excitement and anticipation continue to build around it, here's everything you need to know about this eagerly awaited film.

Why does this story matter?

Just a few days ago, fans got a sneak peek at Ranaut's character with the film's first track, Swagathaanjali. Since then, anticipation has been building to uncover more about Ranaut's character. It's worth noting that the 2005 film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika, was an official remake of the Kannada film Apthamitra (2004), which itself was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993).

Ranaut appears in never-seen-before avatar, immediately grabs attention

The trailer, spanning over two minutes and 30 seconds, offers an intriguing introduction to the film's characters without giving away the entire storyline. However, it hints at the sequel diving into the backstory of King Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi. Throughout the clip, Ranaut is seen as a beautiful, awe-inspiring classical dancer—the persona which quickly fades away when she undergoes a transformation into the horrifying Chandramukhi.

Take a look at the trailer here

Here's more about 'Chandramukhi 2'

Helmed by P Vasu, who also directed the first installment in 2005, Chandramukhi 2 features Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. Its ensemble cast also includes Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, and Radikaa Sarathkumar. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravani. The highly-anticipated film is scheduled for release on September 15.

'First time have been part of big entertainer': Ranaut

In a recent interview with IANS, Ranaut described her character as larger-than-life and mentioned that this was her first time being part of a big entertainer. The actor said, "I play a larger-than-life character in a quintessential paisa vasool entertainer. It's a mix of genres... In fact, this is the first time I have been part of a big entertainer playing a larger-than-life character."

