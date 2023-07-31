Raghava Lawrence's first look from 'Chandramukhi 2' is out

Raghava Lawrence's first look from 'Chandramukhi 2' is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023 | 11:19 am 1 min read

'Chandramukhi 2' release date is out

Chandramukhi 2 has been anticipated among fans, especially after the success of its predecessor in 2005. The upcoming sequel stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. Now, Lyca Productions has shared the first-look poster of Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja. The makers also revealed that this film will release on Ganesh Chaturthi in September. Fans are eager to see Ranaut in a new avatar.

More about the film

The new poster looks opulent, gorgeous yet daunting. The film is being helmed by P Vasu and the music is being directed by Academy Award-winner MM Keeravani. The story will revolve around the titular character who is a world-renowned dancer at a king's court and is known for her scintillating dance skills and breathtaking beauty. The movie's OTT rights have been bagged by Netflix.

