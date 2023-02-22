Entertainment

'Don't consider her important': Javed Akhtar on Kangana supporting him

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 22, 2023, 01:06 pm 2 min read

Javed Akhtar, on his visit to Lahore, said that those behind the deadly 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, are still roaming freely in Pakistan

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took everyone by surprise when she applauded popular writer/lyricist Javed Akhtar for reminding Pakistan of the Mumbai terror attacks of 26/11 at the Faiz Festival 2023 in Lahore where he was invited as a guest. While Ranaut may have been left impressed with Akhtar, the latter has discarded her comments, saying she is not important to him.

Why does this story matter?

Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut have more than often locked horns over each other's political views and comments. The two have been vocal about their thoughts on social media, and have also attacked each other for their entirely different viewpoints.

In fact, Akhtar has also slammed Ranaut with a defamation suit over her derogatory remarks; the case is being heard by the Bombay High Court.

Akhtar ignored Ranaut's comments during interview

Akhtar's comments regarding the terror attack were applauded by Indians, including Ranaut, on social media. In an interview with NDTV, he was asked to react to Ranaut's tweet supporting him. "What's your next question," he said first but on the anchor's persistence, Akhtar replied: "I don't consider Kangana important, so how can she make an important remark? Forget about her."

Watch Akhtar's reaction to Ranaut's tweet

What had Ranaut posted?

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ranaut appreciated how Akhtar gave it back to Pakistan over the terror attack while being a guest in their own country. She wrote in her tweet that after reading his poetry, she always wondered how he was blessed by Goddess Saraswati, further adding that he has truth in him, and thus he is blessed.

Read Ranaut's full tweet

What did Akhtar say in Pakistan?

While attending the festival organized in memory of renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Akhtar was asked to tell Indians that Pakistan is a loving country. Responding to it, he reminded that those who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008, were from Pakistan, and the masterminds are roaming freely in their country. At least 166 people died while over 300 were injured in the attack.