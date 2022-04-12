Entertainment

'Dhaakad' vacates May 27 seat, 'Anek' quickly grabs the slot

'Dhaakad' and 'Anek' are coming out next month

Anek and Dhaakad have got new release dates! Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will now arrive in cinema halls on May 27, 2022, instead of the pre-decided release of May 13. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut-led spy thriller Dhaakad will get released a week early. So, it will hit the box office on May 20, as against its original date of May 27.

Why does this story matter?

Anek and Dhaakad have been in the waiting since a long time. Both underwent several release date changes.

Like, Anek was to release on March 31 but RRR premiere pushed its theatrical outing. After that, makers chose May 13 as the date, but that meant a clash with Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Dhaakad, meanwhile, was set to be an April release, but that got changed, too.

Yash Raj Films thanks team 'Anek'

According to Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, team Anek decided to push back the release for Ranveer Singh-led Jayeshbhai Jordaar. "Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of Anek to the 27th May. With this move, both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek will receive their fair share of the audiences' attention," said Widhani.

'Anek' trailer to be attached to 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

"As a token of gesture, trailer of Anek will be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film," Widhani added. On his part, Kumar said, "I believe that the film industry is one big family and with that we should always be open to accommodating the best interests of the films we're churning out."

Get to know about 'Dhaakad'

Meanwhile, Dhaakad got its latest teaser on Tuesday, in which we see Ranaut aka agent Dragonfly sporting seven looks. Her action sequences seem well-choreographed but the tagline of "why should boys have all the fun" is not sitting right here. Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, the upcoming film co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee. Sohel Maklai and Deepak Mukut have produced Dhaakad.