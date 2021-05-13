Kangana Ranaut's comments on Israel rub netizens the wrong way

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 07:49 pm

It's a "new day, new controversy" for actress Kangana Ranaut. Her explosive statements about the Israel and Palestine issue have invited the ire of netizens across the world. She took to Instagram Story to write, "In the fight against radical Islamic Terrorism, India stands with Israel." As a result, social media users are now clamoring for her exit from Instagram as well, after Twitter.

Details

She voiced against 'radical Islamic terrorism' recently on Instagram

The Queen actress went on a tirade on Instagram yesterday, questioning people about selective outrage. "To save your nation and its people from radical Islamic terrorism is the fundamental right of every nation, India stands with Israel," said one of her Stories. "Those who think that terrorism should be replied with dharna and kadi ninda must learn from Israel (sic)," she added.

Messy opinion

'Why do they (Muslims) want the only Jewish-majority country too?'

Calling out to "eradicate the illness of terrorism from this world," Ranaut shared a world map focused on Israel. She asked her followers to notice all the Islamic countries that surround Israel, and wondered why people want to take over the only Jewish-majority country. She also mentioned the Hindu mythological text Mahabharat. "Kauravs had also refused to give a single village to the Pandavas."

Reaction

Her posts kept getting problematic, Wasim Akram's wife protested too

Her rant got messier, as she wrote, "Muslims have taken over half of the globe, but Jews can't have one small place for themselves." Soon, she faced netizens' wrath, and surprisingly dominated Twitter too, despite not being on it! Shaniera Akram, Wasim Akram's wife, joined the chorus and said, "Somewhere in India there is a little toolbox that is missing one rather large screw."

Twitter Post

Soon, calls to report Ranaut's Instagram account gained momentum

if u want some peace on Instagram i request u all plzz do what i m doing right now

report "Kangana Ranaut"#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/VBxYBFdW8m — Rehan Neyaz✨ (@Rehan89903392) May 12, 2021

Other side

Swara was trolled for supporting Palestine a few days ago

Ranaut was called a "birdbrain, pathetic, and Islamophobic" for her opinions, as people questioned her understanding of terrorism. To recall, Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu co-star Swara Bhasker had recently drawn flak on the same issue, but for supporting the Palestinians' plight and calling Israel an "apartheid" state. For context, the Israel-Palestine crisis has escalated gravely in the past few days, leading to many casualties.