May 31, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's personal bodyguard Kumar Hegde has been arrested by the Mumbai Police from his village in Karnataka for allegedly cheating a woman. A police officer was quoted as saying, "A team of Mumbai police came here on Saturday and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya." He reportedly got into a relationship with the victim promising to marry her, but then fled.

Hegde borrowed Rs. 50,000 from the woman before fleeing

In her complaint, the woman also accused him of forcing her into a physical relationship, despite her reluctance. He also had suggested a live-in affair, which the woman obliged to, thinking he would marry her eventually, she said, adding that he had promised to marry her last June. Hegde also borrowed Rs. 50,000 from her by lying about his mother's ill health.

A case of rape and unnatural sex was also registered

Hegde, who apparently knew the woman for eight years, then became unreachable. She eventually registered an FIR in the DN Nagar Police Station under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Notably, IPC Sections 376 pertains to rape and Section 377 pertains to unnatural sex. He was also booked under section 420, which pertains to cheating. The accuser also named Hegde's mother.

Initially Ranaut was not named; actress hasn't spoken out yet

The mother apparently had warned her against pressuring Hegde for marriage. When the case first surfaced, the police did not name Ranaut, and had tweeted, "A case under Sec 376 (rape charges) & 420 (cheating) of IPC registered against bodyguard of a famous Bollywood actress at DN Nagar PS in Andheri. He is yet to be arrested." The Queen actress hasn't spoken out yet.

Ranaut and her sister named in several other cases

Separately, Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are facing multiple legal proceedings for various charges. They even asked the Supreme Court to transfer their cases to Shimla from Mumbai citing "hostility" from the state government. The sisters were accused of promoting enmity between different communities through online remarks, while lyricist Javed Akhtar accused Ranaut of defaming him. Ranaut's Twitter account was recently blocked too.