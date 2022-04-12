Entertainment

'Thallumaala': Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan's film gets wrapped up

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 12, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

'Thallumaala' has been helmed by 'Unda' and 'Love' filmmaker Khalid Rahman

It's finally a wrap for Thallumaala! Starring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the action comedy film finished its last leg of shooting schedule in Dubai. The filming for the movie went on for 102 days, said reports. Khalid Rahman, known for Love (2020), Unda (2019), and Happily Married, is at the helm of Thallumaala. The film is yet to get a release date.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the recent times, Thomas has delivered stellar performances in Minnal Murali, Naradan, and Virus.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan is a fairly young actor having debuted only in 2017 with Hello.

But, she has worked with the likes of Malayalam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, and Tamil actor like Silambarasan, among others.

So, Thallumaala being their maiden film together makes it one of the highly anticipated projects.

Fact What will 'Thallumaala' deal with?

Produced by Ashiq Usman, Thallumaala (chain of fights) was first conceived in 2016. While announcing the wrap online, Usman shared this trivia and also said that the film's pre-production went on for one and a half years. While the plot details remain sparse, Thomas had informed earlier that the film will trace his journey from being a college-goer to a man in his 30s.

Information Thomas's first look was released recently

Keeping in mind this theme, Thomas's first look was released last month. It featured him in a colorful and flashy attire. He was seen sitting atop a car's bonnet. Reports said he'd play a character named Manavalan Wasim in the upcoming film. Other acclaimed Malayalam actors including Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu, Johny Antony, and Vineeth Kumar form the cast, too.

Update Listed: Upcoming projects of Thomas

Separately, Thomas's line-up of projects is pretty interesting and spread across various genres. It includes fantasy drama Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Dijo Jose Antony's action thriller Pallichattambi, courtroom drama Vaashi, 2403 ft based on 2018's Kerala flood, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan directorial Vazhakku, and Anveshippin Kandethum. On the other hand, Priyadarshan was last seen in Hridayam and Bro Daddy, and doesn't have any other project.