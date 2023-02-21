Entertainment

Javed Akhtar recalls deadly 26/11 attacks at event in Pakistan

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 21, 2023, 04:44 pm 2 min read

Javed Akhtar is in Lahore, Pakistan to attend Faiz Festival 2023, organized in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz

Lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar is presently in Lahore, for a festival. And, there he reminded Pakistan of the bloody 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He pointed out at the festival that the terrorists who carried out the attacks belonged to their country. Akhtar is there to attend a literary festival, Faiz Festival 2023, organized in memory of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, a renowned Urdu poet.

Why does this story matter?

In one of the deadliest terror attacks on India, at least 166 people were killed while over 300 were injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan carried out an attack in Mumbai. It took place on November 26, 2008, with Indian security forces neutralizing nine terrorists and capturing Ajmal Kasab.

Kasab was later hanged on November 21, 2012, after a trial.

'You shouldn't be offended if an Indian complains about this'

While speaking at the event, Akhtar was asked by a person to tell Indians that Pakistan is a friendly and loving country. In his response, Akhtar reminded them of the Mumbai terror attacks, saying, "The attackers hadn't come from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. You should not be offended if an Indian complains about this."

The lyricist also mentioned how Pakistan did not welcome the Indian artists in the way India hosted Pakitan's legendary artists. "We hosted big functions of Mehdi Hasan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. But you (Pakistan) never organized an event for Lata Mangeshkar," said Akhtar at the festival. He highlighted how there was a communication blockade from both sides, but majorly from Pakistan.

Kangana Ranaut put an appreciation post for Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut has been slammed by Akhtar in a defamation suit over alleged derogatory remarks, a case which is still underway. The two Bollywood personalities do not share a cordial relationship over their views. However, Akthar's comments found support from Ranaut, too. Reacting to his comments on the Mumbai terror attack terrorists, she appreciated Akhtar for calling out the Pakistanis while on their soil.

Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… 🇮🇳

Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha 🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/1di4xtt6QF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023