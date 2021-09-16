Delhi Police on lookout for uncle of arrested Pakistan-trained terrorist

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organized terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pakistan-ISI trained terrorists

The Delhi Police is looking for Humaid-ur-Rehman, a relative of one of the alleged terrorists arrested by the Special Cell, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi Police's Special Cell had on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organized terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pakistan-ISI trained terrorists. All the six arrested accused, including the two Pakistan-ISI-trained terrorists, were produced at a Delhi court.

Arrest

Accused were arrested following raids in Delhi and UP

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias ''Sameer," Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23), and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. All the six arrested accused including Osama and Qamar have been taken on 14 days' police remand for further interrogation, officials said.

Police probe

Two persons detained on Wednesday in connection with police probe

Jamil Khatri (28), a resident of Rae Bareli, and Imtiaz Ali (38), a resident of Pratapgarh, were detained on Wednesday in connection with the probe by police. Through technical surveillance and manual inputs, both Khatri and Ali came under suspicion. Both of them belong to a poor economic background. "Both of them were released after questioning and handed over to their relatives," police said.

Information

Humaid-ur-Rehman is the uncle of Pakistan-trained terrorist Osama

"They will be called for questioning again if required," a senior police officer said. Police is looking for Humaid-ur-Rehman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad who is the uncle of Osama, the Pakistan-trained terrorist who was arrested by the Special Cell team on Tuesday.

Incident

Osama and Qamar were arrested by Special Cell on Tuesday

"Osama is a third-year BA student of an Allahabad-based university, while Qamar, a native of Lucknow, the second Pak-trained terrorist arrested by the Special Cell on Tuesday is a graduate and earlier worked as an accountant in a business firm," the officer said. Qamar allegedly got in touch with Humaid-Ur-Rehman for business-related work a few years ago and eventually got radicalized by him.

Information

Osama and Qamar reached the terror operatives through Humaid-ur-Rehman

Police said that Humaid-ur-Rehman was the primary link through which both Osama and Qamar came in touch with the terror operatives. He arranged for their transportation and helped them in reaching Pakistan, police said.

Accused

Phones of the accused have been seized: Police

Police said the accused men preferred meeting physically and avoided contacting each other on mobile phones. The arrested accused, Sheikh, who is associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Anees, for over a decade, used dark network applications to receive instructions from across the border. Phones of the accused have been seized and will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination.