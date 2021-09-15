Delhi Police busts Pakistan-organized terror module; two terrorists arrested

(From left, top) Jaan Mohammad Sheikh, Osama, Moolchand, (bottom) Zeeshan Qamar, Mohammed Abu Bakar and Mohammed Amir Javed

In a massive operation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, officials said. The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Ramleela.

Details

Dawood Ibrahim's brother was involved in the terror plan

Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is the brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan. Interrogation has revealed that the Pakistan terror module was being operated through two components, via underworld and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence trained terror module, they said. The accused were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Task

Two were tasked to conduct reconnaissance of different locations

The accused arrested were identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias "Sameer," Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohammed Abu Bakar (23), and Mohd Amir Javed (31). Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar are terror operatives working under the instructions of Pak-ISI. They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs, police said.

Inputs

Osama and Qamar had gone to Pakistan for training

Special Commissioner of Police Neeraj Kumar Thakur said, "In a multi-state operation, we've arrested six persons, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists. Two among them, Osama and Qamar had gone to Pakistan for training this year, following which they returned to India." Police said they got inputs from central agencies that a Pak-abetted and sponsored group of entities is planning to execute IED blasts in India.

Raids

Conducted raids simultaneously in different states on Tuesday: Thakur

"With the help of human and technical surveillance, it was found that the network was spread across various states," Thakur said. "On Tuesday, we conducted raids simultaneously in different states, and initially, the first accused, Sheikh, was apprehended from near Kota in Rajasthan while he was on a train on the way to Delhi," Thakur said.

Information

Osama was nabbed from Delhi's Okhla, Qamar from Allahabad

Later, Osama was nabbed from Delhi's Okhla and Bakar from Sarai Kale Khan, while Qamar was apprehended from Allahabad, Javed from Lucknow, and Moolchand from Rae Bareilly in close coordination with the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) team, the officer said.

Explosives

Explosives and firearms were recovered from Allahabad

"The arrest of the four accused has exposed the nexus of Pakistan's ISI-sponsored and trained terror modules with underworld operatives and averted a slew of serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states in India," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah. Explosives and firearms were recovered from UP's Allahabad in a multi-state operation, he added.

Information

Arrested men were tasked separately to execute different aspects

Police said that the arrested men were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan. All the accused will be produced before a Delhi court on Wednesday and police will seek their 14 days custody for further investigation, the police added.