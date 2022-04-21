Entertainment

5 celebrities who rejected lucrative brand endorsements on moral grounds

Written by Pallabi C Samal Apr 21, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut are members of anti-fairness cream brigade

Akshay Kumar has apologized after facing heat for endorsing a tobacco firm product. A self-proclaimed anti-tobacco crusader, Kumar had said in 2018 that being the face of a nicotine product was out of question for him. Netizens criticized this "hypocrisy" of his. While he did slip a bit from his morals, these five celebrities stuck to their principles despite being offered lucrative deals.

#1 Allu Arjun

We will start with the latest one. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun reportedly turned down a tobacco brand endorsement recently because "he personally does not consume it," and also thinks that it will send a wrong message to his fans. While the sum offered to him was not revealed, a report maintained it was "hefty." "He rejected it without a second thought," the report added.

#2 Sushant Singh Rajput

In 2018, when he was at the top, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput refused a Rs. 15 crore deal offered by a fairness cream brand. "As a public figure, one has to be more responsible in promoting the products, as there are several people who look up to them and admire them," he had said then. Reports said that he found those ads "racist."

#3 Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi also refused to be the face of a fairness cream despite being given an alluring Rs. 2 crore. Upon asking why she didn't want to endorse the brand, she said back in 2019, "This is an Indian color. African people have their color and they are beautiful." "What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad?"

#4 Kangana Ranaut

Another big star to refuse to advertise fairness creams is Kangana Ranaut. She, too, was offered a good sum of Rs. 2 crore. But, her strong morals prevented her to grab the deal. "I have never understood the concept of fairness. Especially, in such a case, as a celebrity, what kind of an example would I be setting for younger people?" she asked.

#5 Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi is known as a man of principles. And this was why he did not think twice before turning down a Rs. 4 crore offer to promote a liquor brand in 2013. "Emraan declined the offer as he knows he is a role model to a lot of youngsters and he didn't want them to follow the wrong path," a report stated.