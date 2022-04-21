Entertainment

5 popular TV killers we hate to love

We often find ourselves warming up to a fictional killer on TV and interestingly, a lot of people actually identify with these characters. For instance, Loki, the God of Mischief goes around killing people without thought, but we still adore him (Of course, major credit goes to Tom Hiddleston's acting). So, let's look at five famous fictional TV killers whom we hate to love!

#1 Dexter Morgan

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is probably the most loved killer. He is shown as a proper psychopath in the series Dexter, who can't comprehend basic emotions and often finds himself fighting the urge to kill. Although, he lives by a code—he kills only criminals. While his theory is, well his, Morgan exudes charm in the sorted way he deals with his "victims."

#2 Joe Goldberg

Portrayed by Penn Badgley, Joe Goldberg from You is young, charming and thoughtful. The catch? He's an obsessive killer! He falls in love with a woman and shows her his chivalrous side, concealing the killer in him, of course. Although he prefers murder and kidnapping as a way of wooing his woman of interest, we all hate the fact that we loved his character.

#3 Villanelle

Jodie Comer plays the cold-blooded yet always stylishly-dressed killer Villanelle in Killing Eve. Villanelle fails at showing empathy and loves a good kill. The psychotic assassin also enjoys dark humor that further adds to her unusual character. Villanelle does carry a certain kind of a magnetism that makes her endearing (?). And, that's one of the reasons why we like this violent killer.

#4 Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones left a bittersweet feeling. She was a timid girl who turned into one of the strongest characters. Many reasons to love her, right? The last season showed her slow descent into madness where she killed thousands of innocent people by burning their village. While her act was cruel, we just cannot seem to hate her.

#5 Jim Moriarty

Sherlock Holmes's (Benedict Cumberbatch) arch nemesis is Jim Moriarty (Andrew Scott). Moriarty is seen as obsessed with Holmes, trying to trap him in his tricks and end him. He is seen committing gruesome crimes in the series and even kills a schoolboy, Carl Powers. While his sadistic killer personality is repulsive, we can't help but love him for his master plans and his methods.