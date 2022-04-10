Entertainment

'Married, have son,' Munawar Faruqui's shocking revelation on 'Lock Upp'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 10, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

Munawar Faruqui has made a shocking revelation on 'Lock Upp'.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was one of the most buzzworthy entries to Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. Through his stay, Faruqui has held his own and has also been winning hearts with his conviction. But nothing prepared his fans for the revelation he made in the "Judgment Day" episode on Saturday. Faruqui revealed he is married and has a son, too, from that marriage.

Details Faruqui was asked about a personal image on show

In the Judgment Day episode, Ranaut appeared to discuss the performance of all the contestants. This time, when Faruqui's turn came, Ranaut told him that certain details about his personal life are creating a lot of buzz outside. Then, a blurred image from Faruqui's performance life was shown and he was asked to explain about it. His answer, of course, came as a shock.

What he said Separated couple hasn't been together since last 1.5 years

Although he was initially reluctant to speak about his personal life, the 29-year-old revealed he had gotten married at a very young age. He further shared he and his wife are separated and have been living apart for over one and a half years and the matter is currently in court. Faruqui then revealed how he also has a son from this marriage.

Twitter Post Catch a glimpse of the moment here

.@munawar0018 ke secret ka suspense is building too much! What do you think it is? 🤔



Watch the Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm



Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/bgyz2LynTc — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 9, 2022

Reason This is why Faruqui kept marriage, child details discreet

While fellow inmates had their mouths agape at Faruqui's revelation, they extended understanding and empathy, too. Later, he came clean on why he hadn't spoken about his family. Talking to fellow participant Saisha Shinde on the show, the comedian revealed he didn't want his son to face any more stress from being discussed. Also, he apparently came to Lock Upp for his child's sake.

Reactions Social media divided on Faruqui's 'love angle' with Anjali Arora

As soon as Faruqui's revelation surfaced, fans have been divided. In recent days, viewers have been loving the comedian's chemistry with co-contestant Anjali Arora. Recently, the social media influencer confessed her love for Faruqui. Now, some netizens have bashed makers and Faruqui for his "love angle" with Arora. However, the majority of them are supporting him and his conviction to bear his responsibilities silently.