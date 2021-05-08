Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19, says 'will demolish it'

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. She has quarantined herself.

The actress announced the news on Instagram.

She talked about facing some discomfort for the past few days, including weakness and burning sensation in the eyes.

Since she had some travel plans to go to Himachal, she decided to get tested, and it turned out to be positive.

COVID-19 is a small time flu, says Ranaut

While talking about the virus, the Panga actress said that it is having a party in her body, but that she will demolish it.

"COVID-19 it is nothing but a small-time flu which got too much press (sic)," she said in her Instagram post.

She also told her fans not to be scared and concluded her post with a "Har Har Mahadev."

Kangana's post announcing her COVID-19 positive test result

The actress is known for flouting mask rules

Ranaut has often been called out for not following proper mask etiquette.

On one occasion, actress Kishwer Merchant had commented on her maskless look at the Mumbai Airport, saying, "How is this woman never in a mask?"

Ranaut has been spotted without a mask multiple times, including her visit to a dubbing studio. Merchant's husband Suyyash Rai had called it 'dumbness at its best.'

To recall, Twitter has suspended her account permanently

Ranaut made the announcement on Instagram as her Twitter handle was permanently suspended earlier this week. The microblogging site deemed her online behavior harmful.

The ban came after she tweeted about West Bengal election results and subtly preached violence to her followers.

ANI quoted her saying, "I have many (other) platforms I can use to raise my voice."

Banned from Twitter, but Instagram still going strong

Since her Twitter ban, the actress has been pretty active on Instagram and talked about oxygen mismanagement just yesterday.

"India does not need more oxygen. It needs dharma fear of God (sic)," she posted on her Instagram Story.

Ranaut also urged people to be more honest in their deeds and not be vultures and take advantage during such challenging times.