'Brahmastra' makers drop 'love poster' featuring Alia-Ranbir amid wedding speculations

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 10, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra': A brand new 'love poster' has been dropped.

Love is in the air in Bollywood with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set to tie the knot later this week. And, the makers of Brahmastra makers—the duo's first movie together—are leaving no stones unturned to utilize the buzz. Ahead of the release of Kesariya, the first song from the epic film, a special "love poster" featuring the couple was dropped online on Sunday.

Post 'Brahmastra' about 'energy of love,' wrote director Ayan Mukerji

Sharing the new poster on Instagram, director Ayan Mukerji wrote, "Part One: Shiva... is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be... Part One: Love." He explained that the first part of the trilogy is "about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life (sic)."

Information 'There is some extra love in the air these days!'

Interestingly, Mukerji also referred to all the speculation around his lead actors' wedding in the post. While posting the "love poster," the filmmaker mentioned: "The Time feels Right for it... There is some extra love in the air these days!" The poster was accompanied by a teaser for the song Kesariya, on which Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Arijit Singh have worked.

Film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' gearing up for September 9 release

To catch you up, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be out in cinemas on September 9, 2022. Spanning across centuries and amalgamating elements of Indian mythology and science fiction, the film has been shot over five long years by Mukerji and Co. Last month, Mukerji along with Kapoor-Bhatt had visited Varanasi for some patchwork, after completing which, the production finally came to an end.

Wedding Meanwhile, Bhatt-Kapoor expected to exchange vows between April 14-17

Now, coming to the other matter at hand, the lovebirds are set to marry sometime between April 14 and 17 at Kapoor's ancestral property—RK House in Mumbai's Chembur. Despite no official confirmation, we can assume the nuptials are happening, based on Bhatt's uncle Robin and her half-brother Rahul's confirmations. Reports suggest Mukerji, who is a close friend of Kapoor, will also be in attendance.