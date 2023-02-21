Entertainment

'Hera Pheri 3' shooting begins with original trio onboard: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 02:34 pm 1 min read

'Hera Pheri 3' has gone on the floors, reportedly

Its time for all Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiya stans to rise! Yes, it's happening! After all the manifestations and casting chaos, Hera Pheri 3 has gone on floors today in Mumbai. Pinkvilla reported this exclusive development and fans cannot keep calm to watch the much-anticipated third installment of the iconic franchise. Reportedly, a week back, the OG trio met at the Empire Studios.

Details about the new development

A source close to the development revealed that after months of working on the script, the team is confident about the final script. They said, "Right from producer Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors - Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao." The Hera Pheri franchise is considered a cult classic in India.

The wait is finally over

The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Nadiadwala and fans are eagerly waiting for it. This franchise has contributed a lot to memedom and netizens cannot wait for a new set of Hera Pheri memes. Other cast members are not revealed yet. Since 2006, fans are waiting for the third installment. They were hopeful as Phir Hera Pheri ended on a cliffhanger.